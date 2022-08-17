News you can trust since 1952
Air ambulance called in after medical emergency in Kirkby

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a medical emergency at a commercial address in Kirkby.

By Phoebe Cox
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:04 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:04 am

Anthony Sinclair, communications officer for East Midlands Ambulance service, said: “We received a call at 4.10pm on August 16, to a commercial address in Kirkby-In-Ashfield.

”The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent three paramedics in fast response cars, the Hazardous area response team and a crewed ambulance.

”The air ambulance was also in attendance.

”One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre by crewed ambulance.”

