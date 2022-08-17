Air ambulance called in after medical emergency in Kirkby
An air ambulance was called to the scene of a medical emergency at a commercial address in Kirkby.
By Phoebe Cox
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:04 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:04 am
Anthony Sinclair, communications officer for East Midlands Ambulance service, said: “We received a call at 4.10pm on August 16, to a commercial address in Kirkby-In-Ashfield.
”The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent three paramedics in fast response cars, the Hazardous area response team and a crewed ambulance.
Most Popular
-
1
Neighbours set up appeal to help disabled woman after arson in Mansfield
-
2
Swimming club that trained Rebecca Adlington and Ollie Hynd to face major changes in Mansfield
-
3
Air ambulance called in after medical emergency in Kirkby
-
4
Fire crews from Mansfield and Hucknall tackle huge field blaze
-
5
Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield and Ashfield areas
”The air ambulance was also in attendance.
”One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre by crewed ambulance.”