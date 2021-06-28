Man dies in early-morning crash on Nottinghamshire road

Officers say the 28-year-old died at the scene of the incident on the A616 between Kersall Road and Norwell Woodhouse Road on the main road which links Ollerton and Newark at around 7.20am.

He had been driving in the direction of Newark when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle and then hit a tree.

The man suffered serious injuries and – despite the best efforts of medics – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for much of the day while investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Sgt Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life far too soon. As with all road traffic collisions where people are killed or seriously injured we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

“The victim's family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage.