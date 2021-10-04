Both appliances from the Ashfield Fire Station responded to an emergency call out to a fire at a property in the town on Sunday morning.

On arrival a tumble dryer was seen to be on fire, but was quickly extinguished by two of the station’s firefighters using a hose reel jet.

The firefighters later took to social media to offer the following warnings and safety tips.

In a post on the Ashfield Fire Station Facebook page, at 11.50am, on Sunday they posted: “Please remember never leave the tumble dryer on while you are asleep or have left the house.

“Always remove the lint from the filter after every load of clothes dried. Do not cover the vent or any other opening. Ensure the vent pipe is free of kinks and is not crushed in any way. Only used recommended vent pipes, and not improvised ones. Ensure the dryer is in good working order, any doubts do not use it until checked by a qualified person.”

People should also “ensure” to have working smoke alarms on each level of a home.

Thanks to the firefighters were posted on the page by Andrew Arter, who described the fire rescue as a “lucky escape for us”.

He also warned: “I can't stress this enough, make sure your dryer is being monitored when it is on, lucky escape for us. So much respect for you guys. Thank you so much to everyone who helped.”

