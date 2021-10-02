Deadly weapons and Class A drugs found by police at Mansfield address where door left open
A stash of deadly weapons including a Zombie axe, machete and a small Samurai sword plus class A drugs were found by Ashfield police hunting for a wanted male in Mansfield
The Ashfield Operation Reacher Team said it “struck gold” whilst investigating at a property in Mansfield where the door had been left open.
Posting on Facebook Ashfield Police said things “escalated very quickly” when "officers knocked on the door to see if anyone was home, and the door opened slightly as it had been left unlocked and insecure.
"No one was home, however fast forward ten minutes and the team walked away with seven weapons, a large quantity of class A drugs, and a large quantity of cash.
“Amongst the weapons seized was a Zombie axe, machete, small samurai sword and two baseball bats. Whoever got all these weapons to protect their stash, clearly needs advising a house key might be the way to go.”