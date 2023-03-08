Legendary Mansfield swimming teacher retires after 36 years’ service to the town

Linda has worked at the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre since 1986, first as a lifeguard then as a swim teacher since 1988.

She actually learnt to swim at the centre herself as a youngster in 1966, when it was known as Sherwood Baths. But this year, at the age of 66, she has decided it is time to step back from the world of work for a well-earned rest.

There are thousands of local people who have benefitted from Linda’s kind-hearted, patient approach to swimming lessons, and there are plenty of examples of children who learnt with Linda in the last century returning with their children in this one, so they can learn this vital life skill under Linda’s tuition.

Linda Bennett, centre, with her granddaughter Erin, right, a Sherwood Seals volunteer, and Paralympic swimming star Charlotte Henshaw.

While she may be giving up her paid job, Linda will carry on volunteering with the Sherwood Seals Swimming Club, an organisation she helped form back in 1989. The club is for local disabled children who want to benefit from learning to swim, and one of its most famous alumni is Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw.

Charlotte said: “Linda instilled in me a passion for swimming and helped me learn the sport in a way that didn’t make me feel different. And I know she did that for all the people who were part of Sherwood Seals at the time.

“So many children in the area have been taught by Linda – she is a real institution in the Mansfield swimming world. Poolside will be a sadder place without her there. Thank you for everything, Linda.”

Rosie Davies, Charlotte’s mum, said: “I remember watching Charlotte swim her first full length of the pool at Sherwood Baths, when she got her 25-metre badge. Linda was in the water with her, I was on the side, and I’ll never forget the smile on Charlotte’s face when she made it to the other end – she was beaming from ear to ear. I was in tears, so proud of her.

“Linda was in the pool with her for the whole length, and she said to Charlotte when she finished, ‘I told you, you could do it’. That’s Linda in a nutshell – she believes in people, and she helps them believe in themselves.”

Congratulations

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, congratulated Linda on reaching 36 years as a swim instructor in Mansfield.

He said: “I want to extend my heart-felt congratulations to Linda for amassing all those wonderful years of teaching people how to swim in the district.

“You have dedicated your time not just to swimming classes, but also to set up and run the Sherwood Seals Swimming Club for people with disabilities. This club played a crucial role in shaping our Paralympic champion Charlotte to success in her early years of swimming, and continues to leave its mark on this generation of swimmers giving them confidence in the water.

“You have touched so many people’s lives in Mansfield, and been a beacon of support when learning this new skill, and we all thank you for that. Thank you for your dedication, thank you for your patience, now hang up the armbands and enjoy your retirement.”

Loved every minute

Linda said: “I’ve taught thousands of children and adults over the years, and of course I’m proud of the swimming stars who started off in my lessons, but I’m just as proud of anyone who tried their best and made progress, however slow or fast that was. I love seeing people of all ages develop their swimming skills and gain confidence in the water.

“I’ve loved every moment of being a swim teacher. I’ve never thought of it like work. I came in everyday with a smile on my face, knowing I was going to help people. It’s been a lovely place to work, but I’ll still be here every Monday for the Sherwood Seals – the club means so much to me.

“I’d like to thank all my colleagues over the years, but give a special mention to centre manager, Gavin Short, who’s been so supportive in my time here.”