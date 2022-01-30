Investigators still on the scene after fire crews tackled major house fire at Kirkby

Fire crews worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a Kirkby home on Saturday night.

By Dale Spridgeon
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 1:28 pm

Fire service and police crime scene investigators remain on scene today (Sunday, January 30) after the “serious fire” at a house on Forster Street.

The public are today being encouraged by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services to steer clear of the area whilst investigations are concluded.

Teams of firefighters had worked through the night to put out the flames after being called out at 18.49m on Saturday (January 29) night.

Crews from Ashfield, Mansfield, Hucknall, Chesterfield, Eastwood and Alfreton stations were involved.

After the fire was under control, two crews from Ashfield remained on scene continuing to dampen down until around 4.40am. The aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield Fire Station was also used in the operation.

It is not known at this time whether anyone was injured.

A spokesperson from the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service said they could not comment until reports had been released.

Forster Street, Kirkby (image from Google Ma) in the area where fire crews battled a house fire

They said: “There was serious fire at a residential property on Forster Street in Kirkby. Fire crews were called out at 18-59pm, on Saturday (January 29).

Five fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield station was used. Two crews from Ashfield continued to work over night, taking care to dampen down any remaining hot spots,

“We can’t comment at this time whether anyone was injured, we awaiting a report from the police. We will know more later and will release a statement.

“We’d encourage members of the public to avoid the area whilst investigators continue working today.”

