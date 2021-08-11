Investigation launched after Mansfield council contractor falls from quarry face

Work has been ongoing since April 2021 to stabilise the cliff face, which runs behind Bank End Close and Stone Bank on the former Berry Hill quarry site, after a major landslip in November 2019 – work which requires site operatives in harnesses to scale the cliff face.

Residents reported that one of the workers had fallen, and that emergency services had been called, with paramedics attending to treat an injured man who had fallen.

Mansfield District Council has confirmed that the site operative has sustained ‘minor injuries’ and has since been released from hospital, and that a full investigation was underway into how the incident occurred.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A worker sustained 'minor injuries' in the incident

James Biddlestone, Mansfield District Council’s head of people and transformation, and project manager, said: “There was an incident on site yesterday, Tuesday, August 10, which resulted in emergency services attending the site.

“We are pleased to report that a site operative, who was taken to hospital for checks, has since been released having received minor injuries.

"We wish them a swift recovery.

“We have been in direct contact with residents to update them and to thank them for supporting and liaising with the emergency services.

“The contractors, CAN Geotechnical Ltd, have already begun investigating how the incident occurred and will continue to undertake all appropriate assessments and checks.

“Nearly all planned work has continued on site today as scheduled.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience.