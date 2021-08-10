Lucie Gumise has opened a brand new bridal studio in Mansfield town centre, after the bridal shop where she purchased her own gown closed down during the pandemic.

Opening the doors of Prestige Bridal Studio, on Queen Street, was a dream come true for the mother-of-two, after working there part-time for the past six years.

The shop has undergone a full refurbishment and has been filled with a range of new gowns to fit every budget, something that Lucie said was really important to her.

Prestige Bridal Studio on Queen Street Mansfield. Owner Lucie Gumise.

The forty-year-old said: “I bought my own dress there when I got married in 2014, and fell in love with bridal styling.

"I started working there part-time and found it to be a real release from my corporate role during the week – I often found myself looking forward to the weekend when I could help brides find their perfect dress.”

When Lucie heard that the shop was closing during the pandemic, she decided to take the plunge, and Prestige Bridal Studio became a reality.

The shop stocks more than 80 gowns with prices ranging from £200 to £1,200, enabling brides to get their dream dress for a fraction of the cost of many other shops.

"I wanted to stock designer gowns but wanted to ensure brides could have the dress they had always dreamed of, within a reasonable budget, so I opted for discontinued lines and sample dresses which are in fantastic condition,” she continued.

"My brides can try on dresses from Justin Alexander, Sincerity Bridal and Kenneth Winston for a fraction of their usual cost, some with more than £1,000 off their recommended retail price.

"We want to deliver customer service that exceeds all expectations, and be somewhere where people feel both at home, but special too.

"It really is a dream come true for me and we couldn’t wait for the shop sign to go up and for the doors to open.”

Ben Bradley MP was on hand to officially open the new shop

The shop also stocks veils, tiaras, bridal jewellery and bridesmaid gifts - and even has a bridal jumpsuit if people fancy something a little unconventional.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, was on hand to open the shop on Friday.

He said: “I was delighted to be asked to officially open Prestige Bridal Studio with Lucie.

"It is really great to see new businesses opening in Mansfield since restrictions have been lifted.

Prestige Bridal Studio on Queen Street Mansfield.

"It is really important we support local business and the dresses were absolutely beautiful, so if you are getting married pop down and have a look.

"I wish Lucie every success in the new business and it was an absolute pleasure to go and open it.”

Daryl McGreade, from Mansfield Business Improvement District said: “It is wonderful to see Lucie open her business in Mansfield town centre and we look forward to helping her where we can.

"I have no doubt that she will be a huge success.”

