Housebuilder's football tournament raises £8k for Nottinghamshire charity

The competition, which was held at Beeston Powerleague Stadium in January, saw a total of 40 teams go head to head on the pitch, including Barratt and David Wilson Homes employees and sub-contractors, Freeths Solicitors, Virgin Media, and a number of other representatives from property-related companies.

The funds raised on the day went to mental health charity, Muted, which provides vital mental health services to men in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Hastings, Muted co-founder, said: “The support we have received from Barratt and DWH, their amazing employees, contractors and associates is literally unbelievable and beyond anything we could have ever hoped for.

M. Lambe Construction, winners of the football tournament.

“This is our 10th year of Muted, and to have the support of the largest housebuilder in the UK seems a perfect match at this time. This latest huge donation has inspired and enabled us to push on with plans for more support and mental health awareness in the construction industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a full day of matches, Birmingham-based M Lambe Construction was crowned the winner and each of its players were awarded tickets to see Nottingham Forest FC later this season.

Nigel Cumberworth, M Lambe Construction build manager, said: “We were delighted to take part in such a superbly organised event in aid of such a worthy cause.

“To win the tournament was the icing on the cake and I’d like to thank everyone at Barratt and DWH North Midlands for a fabulous day.”

As a result of Muted being Barratt and DWH’s charity of the year, the housebuilder has held a number of different events over the past few months with all proceeds being directly donated to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent event was a charity golf competition, where a further £13,500 was raised for Muted.

Mark Cotes, Barratt and DWH North Midlands managing director, said: “We are delighted at the success of our charity football tournament, and would like to thank everyone who participated in the event for helping to support such a great cause.