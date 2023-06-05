Firefighters from Hucknall and Kirkby’s Ashfield station attended the blaze on Saturday, June 3. at 2.40am, after the fire, which started in the garden, spread to the house.

The cause of the fire was found to be a disposable barbecue which had been left on combustible material.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet , while breaking-in gear and a thermal imaging camera were also used in the firefighting operation.

Firefighters from Hucknall and Ashfield tackled the blaze. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire Service

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Fire Station said: “If you use a disposable barbecue, please ensure it is not left in or close to anything combustible.

“If you can, put sand or soil onto your disposable barbecue to put it out. However, this will not cool the barbecue, so please do this with care as it will still be hot.