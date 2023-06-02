Fire in Sutton flat ruled accidental after fire service investigation
A fire at a flat in Sutton has been ruled accidental by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.
The fire broke out at a flat on Chatsworth Street early on the morning of Thursday, June 1.
A fire service spokesman said: “The fire was located in the lounge of the property and was extinguished by fire crews.
“Firefighters then used a positive pressure ventilator to clear the smoke.
“The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental ignition.
“A safe-and-well visit was completed with the occupier and we left the scene at about 8pm.”