The fire broke out at a flat on Chatsworth Street early on the morning of Thursday, June 1.

Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield attended the scene.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield attended the blaze

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire was located in the lounge of the property and was extinguished by fire crews.

“Firefighters then used a positive pressure ventilator to clear the smoke.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental ignition.