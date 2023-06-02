News you can trust since 1952
A fire at a flat in Sutton has been ruled accidental by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read

The fire broke out at a flat on Chatsworth Street early on the morning of Thursday, June 1.

Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield attended the scene.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield attended the blaze
A fire service spokesman said: “The fire was located in the lounge of the property and was extinguished by fire crews.

Firefighters then used a positive pressure ventilator to clear the smoke.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental ignition.

“A safe-and-well visit was completed with the occupier and we left the scene at about 8pm.”

