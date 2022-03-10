Hot ashes warning after firefighters tackle Sutton blaze

Firefighters in Ashfield have issued a warning about hot ashes after a blaze.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:57 am

During the early hours of Wednesday, March 9, firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to a fire in Sutton.

A station spokesman said: “The cause of the fire was discarded ashes from the home.

“Please ensure the ashes you remove from your coal fire or log burner have no heat in them before discarding in a place where there are flammable materials.

Firefighters have warned of the dangers of hot ashes.

“We recommend leaving them in a metal container outside for 24 hours before discarding them.

“Remember you do not need a flame to start a fire, but you do need heat.”

