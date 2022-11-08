Former Mansfield beauty therapy student set to shine again
Following her summertime success in a regional competition, a former beauty therapy student at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College is off to Blackpool to feature in the national finals.
Level-two beauty therapy student Sophie Davies took part in the regional heats of the beauty therapy World Skills 2022 at Walsall College in June, following completion of her course, and is now heading to be one of 500
finalists who will be competing for gold, silver and bronze.
The competitions, which will take place in venues across the UK, will see a total of 62 finals in the week commencing November 14.
In the regional summer heats, Sophie, aged 23, performed a back massage, exfoliation and cleanse, followed by a bridal make-up and manicure.
Tutor Kate Taylor said: “The college has never had a beauty therapy finalist at the World Skills before and we’re so excited for her. She has been getting lots of extra practice to take with her to Blackpool in November.”
Sophie said: “I really enjoyed the competition I never thought it would be anything I’d put myself forward to do but I’m so glad I did. The nerves really hit me when I got to Walsall College, time felt like it was going
super slow waiting for them to come and collect me. However, once I arrived in the room I felt a lot better.
“I enjoyed every second of it and when I got the results telling me I was a national finalist I really couldn’t believe that I made it into the top eight of the whole UK.
“I’m so excited to go to Blackpool and still can’t believe it.”