Hermitage Mill Fire: Road expected to reopen mid-morning
Firefighters hope to be able to reopen roads around the scene of a major fire in Mansfield this morning.
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:34 am
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:46 am
At its height, 20 appliances and two aerial ladder platforms were at the scene as crews tackled the blaze ‘from the outside’, due to the risk of the building collapsing.
Roads around the area were closed and people urged to avoid the area and keep windows closed.
However, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said at 9am: “Hermitage Lane in Mansfield is still closed, but we expect it to reopen mid morning.
"Other local road closures have been lifted.
“We still have five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform present.
“Any debris in the surrounding area is safe to clear up.”