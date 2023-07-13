HD Employment Group raises money for Shirebrook Holy Trinity Bell Repair and British Heart Foundation

The first cause is the British Heart Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting heart diseases and improving cardiovascular health.

Staff at HD Employment, based at The Tangent, have witnessed the impact of heart conditions on loved ones and are determined to support BHF’s mission to save lives and provide care for those affected.

The second cause is Shirebrook’s Holy Trinity Church, which holds a special place in the hearts of the HD Employment team and whose bell needs repairs.

HD Employment's managing director David Scott, business development specialist Natalie Ove, relationship manager Abbie Oakley and trainee associate consultant Kirstie Anuzis. (Photo by: HD Employment)

Understanding the significance of the bell – described as an “iconic symbol of the community” – and its role in connecting people and marking events, the HD Employment team is committed to raising funds to restore it to its former glory.

In addition to fundraising, HD Employment is seeking a scaffolding firm willing to lend its expertise to the church.

By securing scaffolding, the church will have the necessary support to access the bell safely and complete the restoration efficiently.

HD Employment's fundraising endeavors reflect its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by heart conditions and preserving the cultural heritage of their community.

Any firms willing to offer scaffolding at a reduced rate or donated for the church to have its bell repaired are asked to contact HD Employment on 01623 749745.