Hazardous response team called to derelict building fire in Selston

Crews from Alfreton and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station were called to the incident on Kirkby Lane, alongside the water bower from Worksop.
On arrival, following the call on July 29, just after 5pm, the building was alight.
It was eventually extinguished by two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using a hose-reel jet, while positive pressure ventilation was also used.
Police and the hazardous area response team also attended the incident, which was closed just after 7.30pm.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “The building is thought to be derelict – it was damaged by fire.
“It is believed to have started on the ground floor in the conservatory and spread to the whole building.
“Sadly the cause of this fire has been deemed to be deliberate ignition.”