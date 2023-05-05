Applicant GK Properties Notts had applied to Mansfield Council to transform the former Bevan and Barker garage site on Leeming Lane North.

It is believed the 1,420 sq metres site was originally a fire station, with papers submitted by GPS Planning and Design on behalf of its client stating it was not on maps in 1919, but is in the mid-1950s referred to as a garage.

The same paper states that, although the art deco-style frontage is of some interest, the rest of the building is not of any merit.

The proposed site on Leeming Lane North.

The paper also states that if the building were to be retained, it would not be possible to have enough space around it for vehicular entry and exit.

The planning permission has been granted with a number of conditions, such as that work must begin within three years, and that construction and demolition programmes are submitted and approved.

In the consultation information sought by the council, Matthew Adams, historic environment officer, said the site might have some archaeological interest.

He wrote: “The proposed site lies at the western edge of this hillfort complex and the archaeological potential is considered high. However, existing development of the current garage will have had a significant effect on any surviving archaeological remains.

“No earthworks are likely to remain, however the potential for cut features, especially the large ditches associated with the vallum, is still likely.”

