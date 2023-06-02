News you can trust since 1952
Graphic image: Swan dies near Mansfield after suffering 'shocking' injuries in suspected dog attack

An RSPCA officer has said the “shocking” injuries to a swan found in a north Nottinghamshire park after what is believed to have been a dog attack were some of the worst she had ever seen.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st May 2023, 13:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 17:11 BST

The cob had sustained a broken wing and foot as well as heavy blood loss when it was found by a member of the public on a path at Langold Country Park on Thursday, May 25.

Katie Hetherington, RSPCA animal rescue officer, rushed to the scene after the charity was alerted at about 7pm.

The officer said she was “shocked at the sight of the severely injured animal” and the swan’s “right wing had been left hanging from his body”.

The RSPCA have issued a warning to dog owners, following the attack of a swan in a Worksop park.The RSPCA have issued a warning to dog owners, following the attack of a swan in a Worksop park.
Sadly his condition was so serious he had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The cob is believed to be from one of several mating pairs who reside on the lake and may – along with his partner – have been incubating eggs.

Ms Hetherington said: “It was reported there were feathers in the water and a member of the public had heard splashing.

The swan was put down after receiving 'horrific' injuries.The swan was put down after receiving 'horrific' injuries.
“Even though a dog was not immediately seen, it’s difficult to think what else could have caused such catastrophic injuries.

“He had possibly the worst break to a wing I’ve ever seen in a bird – it had completely snapped.

“His right foot was also broken and he’d lost a substantial amount of blood, but somehow managed to drag himself onto the path.

“It was clear when I arrived that his injuries were not survivable.

“The sight of this terribly wounded swan is something that will stay with me for quite some time.”

She said it was distressing for those who witnessed it and extended sincere thanks to members of the public.

The charity said it is vital for dog owners to be vigilant near wildlife.

And the RSPCA also issued a reminder that dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dogs under control in public places.

Swans, their nests and their eggs are also protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.