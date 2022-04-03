Girl missing from Sutton is found
A girl missing from the Sutton area has been found within 90 minutes of a police appeal.
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 10:18 pm
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were growing concerned for the safety of Rhianna Bayley at 8.40pm tonight.
However, by 9.50pm, officers said she had been found.
A force spokesman said: “Rhianna has been found.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Read More
Read More‘Fatal five’ warning as firefighters release dramatic pictures of Kirkby road cr...