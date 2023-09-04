News you can trust since 1952
Fun, food and festival feel as Sutton hospitals host summer party

Patients, staff and loved ones at two hospitals in Sutton which support patients with brain injuries came together to enjoy their annual summer party.
By Gemma AttewContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

The event was organised jointly by the teams at Cygnet Grange, on Mason Street, and Cygnet Lodge, on Sandown Road, which are run by Cygnet Health Care.

The services are eight-bed neuropsychiatric rehabilitation, care and treatment facilities for those affected by acquired brain injuries.

The services provide a safe and secure place to aid recovery as well as offering those diagnosed with a progressive neurological disease, like Huntington’s disease, a caring and long term placement to support and help manage the progression of their symptoms.

Staff at Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge enjoy the summer party. (Photo by: Cygnet Health Care)Staff at Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge enjoy the summer party. (Photo by: Cygnet Health Care)
The staff went the extra mile in planning the event and were rewarded with a wonderful day enjoyed by service users and family members, staff and invited guests.

On the day they had a sweet stall, raffle, glitter station, karaoke, barbecue, music, bubbles and festival clothes where service-users made tie dye T-shirts for the event.

Claire Bradford, Cygnet Health Care hospital manager, said: “Service users, staff and carers all thoroughly enjoyed the event. The entire team went above and beyond to make it such a special event for the people who use services and staff at the hospital.

Staff at Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge enjoy the summer party. (Photo by: Cygnet Health Care)Staff at Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge enjoy the summer party. (Photo by: Cygnet Health Care)
“It was a fantastic day to see both service users and staff take part in such a large event, it was such an amazing experience.

“It was incredible to bring both services together and even our patients who often find it difficult to engage in activities had a fantastic day. We are all motivated to put smiles on the faces of our patients and we definitely achieved that.”

