News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Nine top eateries with outdoor seating near Mansfield according to Chad readers

For National Eat Outside Day – we asked you for recommendations of your favourite spots to eat in the Mansfield area with great outdoor seating space.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:31 BST

August 31 marked National Eat Outside Day, and to celebrate – we are sharing some top recommendations in the area.

With the last few weeks of summer ahead, now is the time to make the most of outdoor seating before the darker nights and winter weather hit.

This is not an ordered or exhaustive list, just some highly recommended spots...

Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar of Edwinstowe High Street was a highly recommended eatery with a great outdoor seating area. A few miles from Mansfield, in the heart of Sherwood Forest - this popular eatery is on the doorstep surrounded by Nottinghamshire's most famous forest.

1. Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar

Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar of Edwinstowe High Street was a highly recommended eatery with a great outdoor seating area. A few miles from Mansfield, in the heart of Sherwood Forest - this popular eatery is on the doorstep surrounded by Nottinghamshire's most famous forest. Photo: Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar

Photo Sales
The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, was a popular suggestion. The venue, with a spacious outdoor seating area, is the perfect place to make the most of the final weeks of summer.

2. The Red Bar & Grill

The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, was a popular suggestion. The venue, with a spacious outdoor seating area, is the perfect place to make the most of the final weeks of summer. Photo: The Red Bar & Grill - Mansfield

Photo Sales
Cakefield Cakes Tea Room in Pleasley has a large outside seating area, highly recommended by Chad readers. The 'secret garden' overlooks of a body of water and can be found hidden in the heart of nature by the Meden Square venue.

3. Cakefield Cakes Tea Room

Cakefield Cakes Tea Room in Pleasley has a large outside seating area, highly recommended by Chad readers. The 'secret garden' overlooks of a body of water and can be found hidden in the heart of nature by the Meden Square venue. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lynn Price shared a photo of a meal had outside Capo Lounge in Mansfield town centre. The venue, central to Mansfield amenities, has a seated area on Stockwell Gate for customers.

4. Capo Lounge

Lynn Price shared a photo of a meal had outside Capo Lounge in Mansfield town centre. The venue, central to Mansfield amenities, has a seated area on Stockwell Gate for customers. Photo: Lynn Price

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChadMansfield