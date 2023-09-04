For National Eat Outside Day – we asked you for recommendations of your favourite spots to eat in the Mansfield area with great outdoor seating space.
With the last few weeks of summer ahead, now is the time to make the most of outdoor seating before the darker nights and winter weather hit.
This is not an ordered or exhaustive list, just some highly recommended spots...
1. Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar
Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar of Edwinstowe High Street was a highly recommended eatery with a great outdoor seating area. A few miles from Mansfield, in the heart of Sherwood Forest - this popular eatery is on the doorstep surrounded by Nottinghamshire's most famous forest. Photo: Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar
2. The Red Bar & Grill
The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, was a popular suggestion. The venue, with a spacious outdoor seating area, is the perfect place to make the most of the final weeks of summer. Photo: The Red Bar & Grill - Mansfield
3. Cakefield Cakes Tea Room
Cakefield Cakes Tea Room in Pleasley has a large outside seating area, highly recommended by Chad readers. The 'secret garden' overlooks of a body of water and can be found hidden in the heart of nature by the Meden Square venue. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Capo Lounge
Lynn Price shared a photo of a meal had outside Capo Lounge in Mansfield town centre. The venue, central to Mansfield amenities, has a seated area on Stockwell Gate for customers. Photo: Lynn Price