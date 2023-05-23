The More Community Leisure Trust, which manages Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Leisure Complex, has announced the scheme following a successful partnership with the project in 2022.

The Children’s Book Project charity aims to tackle “book poverty”, by providing good quality, used books for children aged under 12 who may be unable to afford a book of their own.

Brian Taylor, trust chairman, said: “The drive was a big success in 2022, giving us an easy decision to make this year when the project asked for further support. It’s such a worthwhile charity and we are proud to be partnering with them again.

Staff promote the scheme.

“Last year’s total is going to be tough to beat, but I’m banking on the generosity of our customers. They delivered in 2022 and I’m confident they’ll do so again.

“We will be hosting the book bins from May 29 until June 9, so if you have unwanted, good quality children’s books for under-12s in your home, please pop along to one of our centres and give the gift of reading.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “Donating books is a rewarding feeling. Not only are you reusing and not buying new, but you are also giving the gift of a book to a child, many of whom may never have owned their own book before.

"The right book at that right time could be the spark of a child’s reading journey and help develop crucial literacy skills.”

Kirstin Knell, from the Children’s Book Project, said: “This year more than ever, it is sad books have become a luxury which so many families cannot afford, so we know the local community will understand the value of sorting through their bookshelves and passing on the books that they’ve enjoyed but are happy to send on new adventures.

