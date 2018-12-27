Former Mansfield Jobcentre could be restaurant and shops

A former Mansfield Jobcentre could be turned into a restaurant and shops.

The planning application seeking permission for the building on Stockwell Gate to be turned into shops,take-away, restaurant and cafe was submitted by Aldergate Property Ltd to Mansfield District Council.

The plans state that this will only alter the ground floor of the vacant building.

The application also seeks permission to be able to use the building as a drinking establishment.

The plans also atate that the ground floor could be split into two uinits.

Another former Jobcentre Hill House, between Commercial Gate and St Peter’s Way is also set for a transormation as planning was approved to turn the five storey office block into 45 apartments.