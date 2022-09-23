A crew from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to a hedgehog ‘that had fallen down a hole’.

Firefighters were called to Abbey Road, Kirkby, yesterday, Thursday, just after 8.40pm.

The hedgehog was stuck in inspection cover underground, and crews released it by using small tools.

Firefighters with the rescued hedgehog.

A spokesman for the Sutton Road station said: “We used breaking-in gear to take up some slabs and remove a collar around the top to gain better access.

“A firefighter then gently removed the hedgehog from the hole. It was given some pet food, the occupier will monitor it and then let it go free.

“It’s not just fires we attend.”

The hedgehog by the inspection hole where it had been stuck.