News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Forget cats in trees – Kirkby firefighters rescue hedgehog from a hole

Ashfield firefighters carried out an unusual rescue – a hedgehog trapped in a hole.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:03 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:03 am

A crew from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were called to a hedgehog ‘that had fallen down a hole’.

Firefighters were called to Abbey Road, Kirkby, yesterday, Thursday, just after 8.40pm.

The hedgehog was stuck in inspection cover underground, and crews released it by using small tools.

Firefighters with the rescued hedgehog.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Delight as Ashfield fire station set to return to full time opening

A spokesman for the Sutton Road station said: “We used breaking-in gear to take up some slabs and remove a collar around the top to gain better access.

“A firefighter then gently removed the hedgehog from the hole. It was given some pet food, the occupier will monitor it and then let it go free.

“It’s not just fires we attend.”

The hedgehog by the inspection hole where it had been stuck.
Firefighters removed some slabs and the collar of the cover to free the hedgehog.
Ashfield