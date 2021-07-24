Firefighters rush to reports of gas leak on Mansfield street

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue crews from Warsop and Ashfield fire stations were called to the scene at Maltby Road, Mansfield shortly after 9.30am today.

The service tweeted: “At 9.33am we received a report of a gas leak at a property in Maltby Road, Mansfield.

Fire crews were called to reports of a gas leak in Mansfield.

“Crews from Warsop and Ashfield are in attendance and a gas engineer has been called to the scene.”