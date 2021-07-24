Firefighters rush to reports of gas leak on Mansfield street

Fire crews have been called to a Mansfield street this morning after reports of a gas leak.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 11:02 am

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue crews from Warsop and Ashfield fire stations were called to the scene at Maltby Road, Mansfield shortly after 9.30am today.

The service tweeted: “At 9.33am we received a report of a gas leak at a property in Maltby Road, Mansfield.

Fire crews were called to reports of a gas leak in Mansfield.

“Crews from Warsop and Ashfield are in attendance and a gas engineer has been called to the scene.”

More information when we have it.

