Firefighters give first aid to householders following Creswell blaze

Thankfully all persons at the property were accounted for and the fire was out on arrival – with crews administering first aid.

A spokesman said: “At 18:05 hrs crews from Worksop, Staveley and Edwinstowe attended a house fire in Model Village, Creswell.

"The fire was out on arrival and crews used a PPV fan for smoke clearance and a thermal imaging camera.