Police crackdown on driving offences across Mansfield

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team conducted an automatic number-plate recognition operation around Mansfield, Warsop and Mansfield Woodhouse on Saturday, March 5.

A team spokesman said: “This resulted in seven vehicles being seized and a number of drivers being reported at the roadside for offences.

“This is one of many days of action we will be conducting focusing on vehicle and traffic offences.”

Anyone ‘aware of problem vehicles’, or with any other information to pass to police is asked to email [email protected]