Police crackdown on driving offences across Mansfield

Seven cars were seized as police launched a crackdown on driving offences across Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:35 am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team conducted an automatic number-plate recognition operation around Mansfield, Warsop and Mansfield Woodhouse on Saturday, March 5.

A team spokesman said: “This resulted in seven vehicles being seized and a number of drivers being reported at the roadside for offences.

“This is one of many days of action we will be conducting focusing on vehicle and traffic offences.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The day of action took place across Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and Warsop.

Anyone ‘aware of problem vehicles’, or with any other information to pass to police is asked to email [email protected]

Read More

Read More
First film about Mansfield in more than 50 years premiered and will be free to w...

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions #buyapaper