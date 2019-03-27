Video shows large smoke cloud as 40 caravans are destroyed in a large fire near Clay Cross

A large fire on a caravan park near Clay Cross has destroyed 40 caravans.

The fire raged for hours after firefighters were called to The Grange Caravan Park in Stretton at 5.20am this morning.

The fire

A couple who live on the site woke up and saw the flames before dialling 999.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue has said that 40 caravans have also been damaged alongside the 40 that have been destroyed.

A man who lives at the site rushed out of his van and saw three vans on fire.

"It spread quickly, I could feel the heat from ten metres away," he said. "Soon there were about seven fire engines here."

Firefighters have confirmed that nobody has been hurt.

The video by Ellie Heys shows black smoke that the fire caused.

An investigation in to the fire is now set to start.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "The fire at Mickley Lane, Stretton is now out but firefighters remain on scene. A joint fire investigation with Derbyshire Police is due to commence this morning."