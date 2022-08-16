Fire crews from Mansfield and Hucknall tackle huge field blaze
Fire crews were called to a grassland fire covering 1,000 square metres between Mansfield and Blidworth.
By Phoebe Cox
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:11 pm
Ellie Watson, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were called at 2pm to a fire in the open, by Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield – adjacent to the A617 through Rainworth.
”Crews from Mansfield and Hucknall attended. They tackled 1,000 square metres of grass and undergrowth on fire
“Two flexi-packs, two hose-reel jets and beaters were used to extinguish the fire. The police have now been requested at the scene.”