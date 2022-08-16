News you can trust since 1952
Fire crews from Mansfield and Hucknall tackle huge field blaze

Fire crews were called to a grassland fire covering 1,000 square metres between Mansfield and Blidworth.

By Phoebe Cox
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:11 pm

Ellie Watson, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were called at 2pm to a fire in the open, by Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield – adjacent to the A617 through Rainworth.

”Crews from Mansfield and Hucknall attended. They tackled 1,000 square metres of grass and undergrowth on fire

Crews from Mansfield and Hucknall were on the scene.

“Two flexi-packs, two hose-reel jets and beaters were used to extinguish the fire. The police have now been requested at the scene.”

