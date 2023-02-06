If you are thinking of standing in the Mansfield Council and mayoral elections in May, an information event will tell you all you need to know about the election process and about the role of being an elected member.

The prospective councillor event is being held on Thursday, February 16, at 6pm, at the Civic Centre.

Deputy mayor Coun Craig Whitby, Labour member for Whitby, Coun Bill Drewett, Mansfield Independents member for Ling Forest, and Coun Ann Norman, Labour member for Park Hall, will be speaking at the event about their experiences as councillors and and answer any questions people may have about the role.

Could you be a councillor?

The council and mayoral elections are held every four years and this year's vote will be on Thursday, May 4.

Returning officer Adam Hill, council chief executive, said: “Being a councillor is a great way to give something back to your community.

“It is an immense honour and not without its challenges but, as an authority, we offer councillors a lot of support to fulfil their role.”

The information evening will be in the council chamber, where there will be a video and presentation by democratic services officers about the role of elected members and the support offered by the council.

Questions will be taken at the end and officers will also be able to answer questions privately. There is no need to book a place, just turn up.

