Female trapped in vehicle as cars crash near popular Skegby pub causing major delays

Firefighters are dealing with a road traffic collision near the Fox and Crown pub in Skegby.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as emergency services respond to the collision, with vehicles being diverted from the area while the scene is made safe.

Two cars were involved in the collision and two motorists have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Motorists can expect delays

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Ashfield and Mansfield Fire Station attended a road traffic collision on Dalestorth Road, Skegby, at 11am today.

"This RTC involved two vehicles.

“One female was trapped in the vehicle, but was rescued by Firefighters.

"Two males were released from their vehicle before we arrived.

"One male and one female have been taken to hospital.”

We will bring more on this story when we have it.