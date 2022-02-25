A 38-year-old man suffered wounds to his leg after being stabbed multiple times during the attack.

He was also struck in the head and the back as he sat in a stationary car in Hall Street, Mansfield.

Luan Tafa, 35, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following the attack on 17 February 2022.

He's still in police custody

Tafa, of Clumber Street, Mansfield, remains in police custody.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers previously arrested six men on suspicion of assault after tracking a car that was seen in the vicinity of the attack.

They have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Jo Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that left a man in hospital with some injuries that were significant but thankfully not life-threatening.

“Officers have been working tirelessly to identify who was involved and we are pleased to have been able to charge someone in connection with this incident.

“Stopping knife crime is one of our key priorities as a force, so we will continue to investigate all lines of enquiry to stop incidents like this from happening on our streets and bring offenders to justice.”