Apprentice star Frances Bishop's Mansfield Pud store up for rent after liquidation
The former Mansfield branch of apprentice star Frances Bishop's Pud children's clothing store is being advertised for rent on property site Rightmove.
Frances – a former 2016 finalist in the popular BBC show – opened the 1,382 sq ft shop in September 2018.
The lease on the Four Seasons unit has come on the market following the company’s announcement that it was going into liquidation last year.
Celebrating the store’s grand opening in 2018 Fran said: "I see so much potential in Mansfield for independent businesses - there are a few issues with parking but in hindsight it is a lot cheaper than other places, and no other area can boast that only two units in its shopping centre are empty.
"It is a massive feat.”
The former Apprentice contestant had another shop in Doncaster which is also now closed.