What Notts councils have done to tackle climate change

Local authorities across the ccounty have revealed updates on their climate action plans, after the majority pressed forward with drastic changes to address their carbon emissions.

Their updates come as the COP26 climate summit, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, takes place in Glasgow, viewed as the most important meeting of global leaders in history when it comes to the issue of climate change.

Nottinghamshire Council

Electric vehicle charging points are also being installed across Newark & Sherwood district.

Nottinghamshire Council declared a climate emergency in May 2021 as one of the first actions following May’s election.

The council has since commissioned a new greenhouse gas report to ‘pinpoint’ where carbon emissions are greatest across buildings and services.

Once completed, the council will then put together a targeted plan to reduce its emissions.

The authority says it is also due to transfer its electricity supply to a green tariff, aimed at providing energy exclusively from renewables and avoiding fossil fuels.

It comes alongside plans to plant 250,000 trees on its own land and deliver at least 250 hectares of woodland over the next five years.

Coun Mike Adams, the council’s new climate champion, said: “We were already working towards carbon neutrality in our buildings, but the climate emergency declaration provided a clear signal of our commitment to Nottinghamshire’s environment.

“I’m going to be rolling my sleeves up to make sure we meet our promise to become carbon neutral by 2030 – it’s an opportunity we can’t miss.

“Our climate emergency declaration promised we would secure net-zero emissions in all our activities, but we want to go further and contribute to carbon neutrality across the UK.”

Ashfield Council

Ashfield Council committed to a ‘robust climate change strategy’ in September 2019, and has been working with consultants to reduce its energy consumption.

A more recent strategy sets out a roadmap to reduce carbon emissions across the authority’s operations and services, the council said.

The authority planted its first community orchard in October 2019 and plans to plant more than 1,000 trees between now and 2023.

It has also invested in solar schemes on council-owned buildings, implemented ‘smarter working practices’ in offices, and launched a working group to drive reductions across the district.

The authority says it is working to reach net-zero, or move as ‘closely to it as possible’, as quickly as it can.

Several bids have been put into the Government to reduce energy demands in its housing stock and assets, with £1.7 million allocated in the Green Homes Grant to target between 150 and 200 homes.

There are other plans to decarbonise social housing, with the authority setting a carbon reduction target by 2030.

It comes alongside the introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles in the authority’s fleet.

A council spokesman said: “The council recognises the scale and urgency of the global challenge from climate change and that local action on global warming can make a difference.

“Alongside reducing the council’s own emissions, the council recognises the importance of supporting the decarbonisation of the whole district.

“This is in line with the UK Government targets of achieving net-zero by 2050 and the international target of keeping global temperature rise well below 2C.

“This is a big challenge and the council intends to play its part in achieving this.”

Mansfield Council

Mansfield Council said this month it is beginning to draft its carbon reduction action plan, aimed at making Mansfield ‘cleaner and greener’.

The authority declared a climate emergency in 2019 but the plan has been delayed by the pandemic.

However, the council says it has built council homes to a ‘higher energy efficiency’ during this period, alongside taking other actions to “promote a greener way of life”.

Now the council plans to mirror Ashfield and focus on social housing decarbonisation, to use Green Homes Grants from Government, to support residents in private properties with insulation, and to introduce ‘pocket parks’ within the town centre.

Other planned projects include buying four new electric vans, installing electric vehicle charging points, and identifying three sites for woodland planting across the district.

This comes alongside rechargeable and green equipment for teams maintaining the crematorium and increasing the number of allotment plots.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who says ‘we must act now on climate change’, said: “It’s our ambition to make Mansfield cleaner, greener and healthier.

“It isn’t just talk – we are determined to turn words into action to do our bit to reduce Mansfield’s carbon footprint and improve our environment to help make our residents’ lives healthier.”

Newark & Sherwood Council

Newark & Sherwood Council estimates it has planted more than 10,500 trees since July 2019, when its climate emergency was declared.

A further target of 10,000 trees by 2023 was set during last year’s planting season, with 5,997 already planted.

The authority plans to be carbon neutral by 2035 and wants to reduce emissions by 2,165 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is the equivalent of a diesel car driving 12.99m miles.

Electric charging points are also being installed across the district, while more cycling is going to be encouraged district-wide.

The authority also plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its leisure centres and other council buildings.

In total, the council has spent £33,800 on its climate emergency strategy, with a further £30,000 allocated to work on its buildings’ carbon footprint.

The authority also invested £64,000 to replace two petrol vehicles with electric vans, used by community protection officers.

A council spokesman said: “By declaring a climate emergency in July 2019, Newark & Sherwood Council formally recognised the urgency and significance of our environmental ambitions for the Council as an organisation, but also for the wider district.

“After announcing the climate emergency, the council worked with the Carbon Trust for a year to define its carbon footprint.

“From planting trees to improving the infrastructure to support electric vehicles and carbon-neutral forms of transport, the district Council is implementing a number of exciting new initiatives to meet their target of being carbon neutral by 2035.”