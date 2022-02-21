More than 100 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 59 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, February 15.

It is down from 68 people in hospital the previous Tuesday, February 8.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has also fallen by 48 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 114.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, down from 72 the previous week and 98 a month ago.

Across England there were 10,019 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 323 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 38 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47 per cent.

The figures also show 38 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to February 13, down from 39 in the previous seven days, while 14 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, down from 17 the previous week.