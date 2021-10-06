The applicant wants to build a total of eight tourism lodges on the site, provide car parking and alter access for vehicles at Fackley Farm, Fackley Road, Teversal.

A report submitted by planning staff states: “The application site is currently overgrown, and comprises of a storage area for agricultural machinery and associated paraphernalia.

“Directly along the northern boundary of the site runs the Silverhill Trail, which is situated atop a raised embankment. To the north and northeast are residential

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application will be considered by Ashfield District Council

properties, with open fields to the south west.

"Eight tourist lodges are proposed as part of this proposal. They will measure approximately 10m in length and 5m in width, with an eaves and ridge height of

approximately 2.4m and 3.2m respectively.

“Each lodge will have two bedrooms and an open plan kitchen-living-dining area, and also incorporate a covered veranda area to their frontage.

"The lodges will present a stained timber finish with felt singles utilised for the roof.

“The lodges are located between existing farm buildings to the south, and a raised bank (Silverhill Trail) to the north. There will be limited views of the lodges from the public Highway of Fackley Road as they will be largely screened by existing development on site, with limited views of the site also achievable from the Silverhill Trail due to existing vegetation.”

The application is recommended for approval with conditions.