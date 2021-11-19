Severn Trent announces multi-million pound investment for Mansfield to provide eco-friendly solutions

The company says it is taking ‘effective, practical action’ towards the restoration of our environment, by investing in nature-based solutions to combat flooding across the district.

Liv Garfield, CEO of Severn Trent, said: “The twin threats of climate change and destruction of natural systems present perhaps the greatest challenges our society will face this century. And these challenges might be global, but we can take effective, practical action in our own region.”

The plan has been confirmed following COP26, where global leaders met to address climate change and the threat it poses for our ecosystems.

They're investing millions

It will involve a £70m investment, working with Mansfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council to install over 15,000 green infrastructures to manage rainfall.

In an ambitious bid to do their bit, they have also committed £355m to improve sewer overflows, which are directly used to protect communities from flooding.

In March 2020, the company announced plans to invest £1.2bn to improve the environment, help sustainability and to support its customers. As part of these plans, Severn Trent launched its Great Big Nature Boost initiative, which promised to revive 12,000 acres of land, plant 1.3 million trees and restore 2,000km of rivers.

“When we improve the environment, it provides more natural water solutions, meaning we need to do less to make it safe for everyone to use,” Liv said. “This helps to improve water quality whilst keeping our customer bills low.”

Over the last 12 months, Severn Trent has joined forces with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust to fund and work on various sustainability projects, most of which work to restore and improve the habitats of local wildlife.

Erin McDaid, head of communications at the trust, said: “Local projects will benefit a range of species, from water voles to wading birds and we’re delighted that the company has helped us bring beavers back to Nottinghamshire after an absence of over 400 years. The beavers will help restore habitats at our largest site, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, near Retford.

“We have a window of opportunity to put nature into recovery before it’s too late. Severn Trent’s commitment is the kind of approach needed and demonstrates the role companies can play.”