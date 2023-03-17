The review was first commissioned in January 2022, and could also outline plans for a new recycling centre in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Conservative-run authority’s place select committee has heard the outcome of the review will not be fed back until at least July.

Mansfield Recycling Centre, Kestral Road, Mansfield.

Papers published for the same committee in January said “detailed operational and strategic recommendations” had been drawn up by a consultant.

These, the papers said, were due to be reported back in a cabinet briefing two months ago, but the latest committee meeting heard the review is “complex” with its results due to be published “as soon as possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a debate between Independent Alliance members and ruling Tories, councillors decided an update must be provided at the next meeting in July.

Coun Tom Hollis, committee vice-chairman, said: “We want a timescale to hold the administration to account on the review.

“In January, we were promised the recommendations and we still don’t have them. We want to actually set a date for when we can expect an outcome for this recycling centre review, which is already eight weeks overdue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment, urged for the process not to be rushed.

He said: “It’s impossible to give an exact date. If we rush something just to agree to a date and then get something wrong, it creates more confusion and difficulties.”

The review follows concerns about operational issues at some of the 12 sites – including Brailwood Road in Bilsthorpe, Sidings Road in Kirkby, Kestral Road in Mansfield and Oakfield Lane in Warsop – with a 2022 report revealing some hubs were “operating at capacity”, with Mansfield particularly sparking concerns.

The authority previously said the review “absolutely isn’t about reducing provision”, but assessing whether facilities are “appropriately located” and have enough capacity to “offer residents a high-quality service”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad