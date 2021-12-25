Record level of fly-tipping in Mansfield

The Country Land and Business Association said the ‘disgraceful behaviour’ blights the countryside and warned the true extent of fly-tipping across England is probably even higher than feared.

This was a 47 per cent increase on the 1,407 discoveries made the year before, and the highest number since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Mansfield saw 18.9 fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 people last year – which was below the average across England, of 20.1.

However, no fines resulting from court convictions were issued in the area last year – down from one in 2019-20.

The council carried out 462 enforcement actions in 2020-21, including 42 fixed penalty notices.

Across England, a record 1.1 million incidents of rubbish dumped on highways and beauty spots were found in 2020-21, up from 980,000 the previous year.

But the number of court fines halved from 2,672 to just 1,313 – with their total value decreasing from £1.2m to £440,000.

‘Disgraceful behaviour’

The CLA, which represents rural businesses, said the majority of fly-tipping occurs on private land, which the figures do not cover.

Mark Tufnell, CLA president, said: “These figures do not tell the full story of this disgraceful behaviour which blights our beautiful countryside.

“Fly-tipping continues to wreck the lives of many of us living and working in the countryside – and significant progress needs to be made to stop it.

“It’s not just the odd bin bag, but large household items, from unwanted sofas to broken washing machines, building materials and even asbestos being dumped across our countryside.”

Household waste accounted for 1,654 incidents last year, while 15 separate incidents were classed as large enough to fill a tipper lorry.

These cost the council £2,212 to clear up.

Sarah Lee, CLA director of policy and campaigns, said: “From quiet rural lanes and farmers’ fields to bustling town centres and residential areas, fly-tipping continues to cause misery.”

The Government said the first national coronavirus lockdown impacted many local authorities’ recycling programmes, and changes to household purchasing may also have driven the increased fly-tipping.

A council spokeswoman said: “No one likes to see fly-tipping, which is an expensive blot on our landscape.

“Every resident and business has a duty to ensure their waste is disposed of responsibly.

“This council takes fly-tipping very seriously and we will always take enforcement action wherever possible.

“Environmental crimes are very difficult to investigate and enforce due to a lack of evidence and witnesses – people can help us by reporting fly-tipping and litter online at mansfield.gov.uk/flytipping

“If you are paying for your waste to be taken away, it is your responsibility to check the person disposing of your waste has a waste carrier's licence.

“This can be done on the Environment Agency’s website at environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

“If you don't check and your waste ends up being dumped, it could be you who ends up with a criminal record for fly-tipping.”