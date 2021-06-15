New education buildings and replacement pet facility planned at popular visitor attraction near Mansfield

Operators at White Post Farm, near Farnsfield, have applied to Newark & Sherwood District Council, to build the two education huts on unused land at the site and demolish the three existing pet buildings with a new facility.

A planning document sent to the authority states: “The existing pet centre consists of three older buildings and it is proposed to demolish this and replace it with one purpose-built pet centre occupying the same footprint as the existing building.

White Post Farm at Farnsfield.

“Planning permission was granted for the original pet centre in August 2003. There will be a part mezzanine first floor, the building will be timber-clad and tile-roofed, and the use will be exactly as at present.

“The farm also wishes to improve its education facilities and wish to site two educational buildings on the farm to be used by small groups of children to be able to sit undercover while having health and safety briefings, and being taught about the animals before visiting the farm.

“The educational buildings have been sited to fit in between existing mature trees and they will ‘sit’ on the land with no foundations - there will be no root protection issues.

"The farm has developed over the years and has invested in a new gift shop and other tourist attractions, as well as new animal activities being introduced, which still remain the centre of the farm.”

The proposal would encourage tourism and visitors to Nottinghamshire, contribute to the local economy and help with rural regeneration, the report states.

“White Post Farm is a well-established farming operation and tourist attraction,” the report states, “which was originally a working farm and opened to the public to allow people to learn about and interact with farm and other animals.

“The existing pet building consists of a mixture of three older buildings, which are not practical and getting beyond economic repair. It is proposed to demolish the existing buildings and replace with a one purpose-built pet centre to include a pet shop.”

The application will be considered by Newark & Sherwood District Council at a future date.