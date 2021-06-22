Plans submitted for 77 new homes in expansion to Mansfield's Poppy Fields development

The application forms the third phase of the development, which would see 77 additional dwellings built as part of the Centenary Road housing project.

The authority wants to build 16 bungalows and 32 apartments for older people, as well as 25 houses and four apartments for families at the site off Broomhill Lane.

Centenary Road in Mansfield, where the proposed development would be built.

It would see the expansion of the Poppy Fields development, but older residents have already criticised the plans – saying family homes are not appropriate in an area and want a ‘calm and serene existence’ and not surrounded by children.

A design and access report states: “The surrounding area is predominantly residential with local shops and amenities, Tesco supermarket, open space, bowling green, schools and churches.

“The overall regeneration site has an area of approximately 4.9 hectares and includes Brownlow Road, Bould Street and the disused part of the adjoining allotment land.

“Brownlow Road and Bould Street originally comprised approximately 200 primarily residential properties all of which have been acquired and demolished by the council.

The Poppy Fields development in Mansfield

“The family housing will be a mix of detached and semi-detached two-storey units. “The older person's housing is to be a mixture of apartments and detached and semi-detached bungalows.

“All houses and bungalows are to have private rear and front garden spaces with off-street parking for a minimum of two vehicles.

“All apartments are to have communal parking with a minimum of one parking space per apartment.

“The front garden spaces are to be planted with ornamental mixed shade planting.

“Rear private gardens are to be turfed with some planted with new native species trees, particularly where screening is desirable.

“The apartment blocks are to sit within maintained grounds with communal green space.

“These communal spaces are to be separated from public areas with low brick walls with detailed coping and cast iron fencing with privet hedge behind to create the desired layered permeability and security of separation.

“The communal spaces are to be planted with ornamental mixed shade planting and new native species trees, particularly where screening is desirable.

“Existing trees are to be maintained wherever possible and viable, particularly at the edges of the site.”

All pedestrian routes are to be incorporated with earlier phases of the development and properties will meet design standards for people with wheelchairs and other mobility aids, and people with hearing and sight problems.

In March, residents Marlene Lewis, 81, and Pat Rathbone, 79, both spoke out against the plans, citing concerns over increased noise and more traffic.

But Councillor Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said the scheme is ‘designed to suit the needs of the community’.

“The mix of affordable housing is designed to suit the needs of the community and the properties will be owned and managed by the council,” she said.

"The layout aims to prevent car rat-runs and create a pleasant low-traffic environment.”

The application will be considered at a later date by Mansfield District Council’s planning committee.