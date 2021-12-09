Plan to fell and prune trees in ‘ancient' Ashfield woodland

Ashfield Council plans to prune and fell trees on land known as Bluebell Wood in Little Oak Plantation, off Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse, in a bid to improve a footpath network and prevent unauthorised access to the area.

However, several concerns have been raised by residents about the impact the work could have on the site.

The authority’s planning committee will review its own plans on Wednesday, December 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Access to Little Oak Plantation, off Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

Documents state the land is owned by developer Taylor Wimpey Development, with the company giving permission for the works.

The council is proposing ‘pruning and limited felling to various trees’ and to improve footpaths through part of the woods, by cutting up and removing a fallen tree currently blocking a bridleway.

The authority would also clear ground cover and vegetation to 2.5 metres on either side of the bridleway, and remove holly shrub and an ‘asymmetrical oak’.

The council could potentially remove a second oak tree ‘if required’, the application adds, and some trees could be pruned to a height of 4m.

Concerns

However, five letters of objection have been submitted, raising concerns including the plantation being protected by a tree preservation order, as well as being within ancient woodland with a public right of way network.

Residents also fear footpath widening will ‘damage the natural flora and fauna’, describing it as ‘unnecessary’.

The decision only relates to the tree works. However, documents state the work will allow the installation of gates and fences to prevent unauthorised access into parts of the woodland.

The documents say: “The council’s overall project aim is to install new footpaths in and around the plantation for community use.

“Although the installation of new footpaths, fences and gates does not require planning permission, it is considered these works to the trees would enable this project to be delivered.”

Consultations with official bodies found no objections to the plans, with the authority’s own tree officer stating the works will have a ‘minimal impact’ and is ‘necessary to ensure the safe use’ of footpaths.

The council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the works, with conditions to prevent the tree felling from causing ‘damage to trees to be retained’.