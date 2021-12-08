Ashfield Council’s cabinet has given approval for the development of land on Warwick Close, Kirkby.

Subject to planning permission, the council-owned area could see 34 two-bedroom and three bedroom houses built on the site.

The plot of land was previously home to flats which were demolished in 2010.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House building on the cards at Kirkby following approval for redevelopment at Warwick Close

Ambition

Coun Tom Hollis, council cabinet member for housing, said: “The council has ambitious plans to ensure there is sufficient good quality, affordable housing for the residents of Ashfield.

"Demand for homes in the district is high, with about 4,000 people on the waiting list, and about 150 bids for each family home we advertise.

“These high-quality, affordable, family houses will enable us to provide homes to more families in Kirkby.”

The proposed homes come on top of new council housing currently being developed in the district.

Four council bungalows have been built in Sutton and five town houses on Stoney Street will be completed by spring.

Two family homes on Hawthorne Avenue, Hucknall, are finished and the development of a further 13 homes on three former garage sites in the town are also set to be completed in the New Year.

Construction work is already under way at Davies Avenue, Sutton and the council says it has ‘a number of other exciting schemes in the pipeline’.