More than 550 new environmentally-friendly homes planned for sites in Mansfield and Kirkby

Nottinghamshire County Council is proposing bringing forward planning application for around 235 homes on land south of Cauldwell Road, Berry Hill and another approximate 320 houses on land east of Sutton Parkway.

Both sites are owned by the council and form part of a county-wide drive to create new housing in ‘sustainable’ locations.

The developments will feature affordable housing, children’s play areas, a potential community garden/orchard, and pedestrian and cycle links with the surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Low Moor Road proposals

Both will have an ‘all-electric ‘approach with homes heated by air source heat pumps and the capacity for electrical vehicle charging.

Online meetings have now been arranged for residents to learn more about the projects and to ask questions.

The Caudwell Road sessions are on Thursday, July 8, 2pm – 3pm, Wednesday, July 14, 11am – 12pm and Monday, July 19 from 6pm-7pm.

The Low Moor Road sessions are on Friday, July 9, 10am – 11am, Monday, July 12, 6pm – 7pm and Thursday, July 15, 4pm – 5pm.

Caudwell Road plans

To take part residents must first book a place by email.

Councillor Keith Girling, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s economic development and asset management committee, said:

“I’m pleased that we are bringing forward these proposals, which will mean hundreds of much-needed new homes for the local area.

"We are keen to hear everyone’s views before we finalise our plans, and I would encourage anyone who wants to share their thoughts on this to take part in the residents’ meetings or give us their feedback by using the project websites.

“These proposals are just part of our plans for building new communities and growing our county’s economy, making Nottinghamshire a better place to live as we emerge from the pandemic.

"This includes the nearby development at Lindhurst, which will provide 1,700 new properties, including 170 affordable homes.”

To book a place at the Caudwell Road online meeting email to [email protected] and for the Low Moor Road development email to [email protected]

Residents can share views by email, freephone 0800 470 1079 or write to FREEPOST NCC. The public consultation will end on July 25.

Newsletters are also being delivered in the areas concerned.

For more information see www.cauldwellroad-mansfield.co.uk or www.lowmoorroad-ashfield.co.uk.