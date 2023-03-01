Markham Vale walking and cycling route wins £750,000 in Government funding

The cash means work can now start on the route around Markham Vale, which had already granted planning permission, but lacked the necessary funding to get it off the ground.

A Derbyshire Council report into the matter stated: “During the later stages of negotiating the East Midlands devolution deal, Government made available an amount of capital funding for housing and low-carbon projects, the major constraint being that as much as possible had to be drawn down during the financial year 2022-34.

