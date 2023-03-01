Shutters to be installed at King’s Mill Reservoir activity centre after spate of break-ins and crime

Nottinghamshire Council has approved its own plans for The Mill Adventure Base, at the Sutton reservoir, following recent incidents, although one councillor said it was a “shame” the authority had had to resort to the measures.

The council says the centre’s intruder alarm was activated in April, October and December last year, as well as four times in January.

A break-in on March 1, 2022, led to a window being boarded up, while two separate attempted break-ins during the same month led to broken windows, leading to the authority bringing forward plans for two full-height roller shutters to be installed on the large building.

The Mill Adventure Base, King's Mill Reservoir, Sutton.

The council runs the building as part of The Mill Adventure Base site, which offers outdoor activities and watersports. It features a cafe and boathouse and offers outdoor activities like zip wires and climbing, as well as watersports like sailing.

The shutters were approved at the latest meeting of the council’s planning and rights of way committee.

Coun Richard Butler, committee chairman, said: “It’s a shame anywhere like this has to even be considered for putting security shutters up. No shutters, whatever they are, are particularly attractive, but they’re there to do a job.

“These will be used when the place is closed, so there shouldn’t be any people around and the only people likely to be there are people who might be up to no good or thinking they might break in.”

The meeting heard there was an objection from Ashfield Council, the landowner.

It said: “Roller shutters make an area less attractive and can create a feeling of hostility and foster a perception of criminal activity, which can lead to less footfall. Internal security measures can also provide visibility into premises, whereas external shutters can mask activity inside.”

However, the county council opted to approve the shutters.

Coun Paul Henshaw, member for Mansfield West, said: “It’s a good idea because there have been a number of break-ins that cause disruption. There have also been a number of attempted break-ins which, if they were successful, would also cause a lot of problems.”