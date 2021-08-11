Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams visited the site on Saundby Avenue to meet representatives from local developers Robert Woodhead Ltd and hear more about the project on Monday, August 9.

In line with Mansfield District Council’s Green agenda and commitment to lowering carbon emissions, the council is building the four two-bedroom homes to a Passivhaus design, which reduces their ecological footprint and results in them needing little energy for heating or cooling.

The semi-detached houses, each with two double bedrooms housing up to four people, will be owned and managed by the council. They will be let through its Homefinder service, which has very high demand for two-bedroom properties with 2,246 applicants who are eligible for a property of this kind.

The Passivhaus scheme is one of the first projects to benefit from the council’s new procurement policy, which puts a greater emphasis on social, environmental and economic factors.

Mayor Andy said: “This is a really exciting project and a first for the council. Not only are we committed to providing more affordable council homes for rent, but the environment is a key consideration in everything we do.

“I’m also thrilled that our new procurement policy means that there are many other economic and community benefits to this project through our contract with local developers Robert Woodhead Ltd.”

Tom Woodhead, Business Services Director for Robert Woodhead Ltd, said: “It is great to be involved in another Passivhaus designed project, which is the first for the council and fits with our own company goals of becoming a more environmentally friendly contractor.

"This scheme will deliver not only affordable homes, but homes that are sustainable, energy efficient and fit for the future.

"We are delighted to be in partnership with the council as we share the same aspirations of delivering developments that support local housing needs but also acknowledge and address the need to reduce their impact on the environment.”