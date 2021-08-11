Coun Jason Zadrozny with the council's electric vehicle

The funding will be used to hire a fully electric vehicle, to be used by Ashfield District Council’s housing team and will see an electric charging point installed at the council’s depot.

The council will also receive support to fully review its current vehicle fleet and ways to improve performance and reduce CO2 emissions.

The funding was awarded by the Infrastructure Solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles competition which has been funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV).

Coun Kier Barsby, cabinet member for Environmental Improvements, Communications and Cross Portfolio Support, said: “It is fantastic news that we have been successful in receiving this funding.

“The project includes industry leaders in zero emission vehicles, and it is a great opportunity for us to work with them and improve the environmental impact of our vehicles.

“The council is committed to improving our environmental footprint, and this is just on of the ways we are making changes.

"Our maintenance team already use an electric vehicle and we have 20 electric vehicle charging points across the district for residents to use. We will continue to embrace any opportunities to become a greener council.”