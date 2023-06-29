The data comes as a new report heavily criticises the Government for a lack of action on climate change.

Greenhouse gas emissions are normally measured in kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

New figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show carbon dioxide emissions in Mansfield have dropped 37.3 per cent from 606 ktCO2e in 2005, when data is first available, to 380 in 2021, the equivalent of 3.4 tonnes of CO2 emitted per person in 2021.

Footprints can be seen on a road where the tarmac started to melt during a record hot day in the UK. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Radar

These figures cover emissions “within the scope of influence” of the local authority, meaning it excludes pollution from sources such as motorways and large industrial plants.

Sandra Bell, a campaigner at environmental charity Friends of the Earth, said: "There remains significant variation in how local authorities are performing on climate and no council is getting everything right – nor will they until they are given more powers and funding from central government.

“National climate targets will not be met unless the government recognises the vital role that councils must play in working with communities to achieve transformative change.”

She urged for a council-led, street-by-street insulation programme to help drive emissions down.

The Local Government Association, which represents local authorities, has suggested a similar approach.

Coun David Rodwell, LGA environment spokesman, said councils are best placed to deliver on climate pledges, adding councils need backing to “rapidly retrofit social and fuel poor homes, decarbonise transport, protect and grow biodiversity, and powers to roll out renewable energy schemes”.

The Government has committed to slashing emissions by 68 per cent by 2030, compared with 1990.

Local authority emissions across the UK have dropped 39 per cent since 2005, including a significant fall in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, they saw an 8 per cent increase between 2020 and 2021 as the UK came out of lockdown and economic activity resumed.

In Mansfield, this meant a rise of 11.2 per cent from 342 ktCO2e in 2020.

A new report from the Climate Change Committee independent advisory body said Government action on emissions is “worrying slow”.

Chris Stark, CCC chief executive, said: “There are no secrets for net zero any longer, we know how to do it.

“Right across the board, we have well-worked-through strategies for how to cut carbon emissions to zero in most areas and for those sectors that we can’t get to absolute zero, we have enough capacity in the natural world and through more engineered solutions to take carbon out of the atmosphere.

“Those things take time. They need to put policies in place now that would steer us towards that future. That’s what we’re not seeing at the pace that’s required.”

Responding to the report, a Government spokesman said: “The UK is cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and attracted billions of investment into renewables, which now account for 40 per cent of our electricity.

