'Long recovery ahead' as rescue teams capture injured Pleasley swan following dog attack

Rescuers from Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue were called out to an emergency call for a distressed swan on Sunday, August 20.

The 24-hour East Midlands animal rescue charity were called to Pleasley pit country park and local nature reserve.

According to rescue teams, a member of the public reported that a swan was immobile for several days and was concerned for its welfare.

The injured swan was rescued from Pleasley by Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue, assisted by Shirebrook firefighters.

Shirebrook firefighters were also on hand to help with the rescue after receiving a call from the wildlife rescue charity.

A spokesperson from the rescue centre said: “The swan had been spotted sitting in the same place for days.

“We asked for photos and could see there was a wound.

“Mark went over to assess and to attempt to capture the bird, however the ridiculous amount of silt made it challenging.

“Mark could see the swan was injured.”

The swan is believed to have been bitten by a dog judging by the bite marks on her back and side.

Sadly, the resulting wounds then gained the attention of flies who laid eggs in the wounds.

And the swan is expected to have a “long recovery ahead” due to extensive nerve damage and flesh-eating maggots.

The wound and bite caused the swan’s left leg to swell, and she is struggling to stand on that leg.

Rescuers said it is a “critical time” for her as there is a risk of septic shock, but she is under close observation.

A spokesperson for the rescue team added: “The maggots have been removed.

“The wound has been cleaned and she’s been put onto intravenous fluids and parenteral nutrition.

“Fingers crossed for her.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the member of the public who reported it and to the officers at Shirebrook Fire Station for their help.”

The Midlands-based charity has issued guidance for dog owners following the attack.